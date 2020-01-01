Winston-Salem - Funeral services for Mrs. Deada King, 95, will be conducted Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 12:30pm from the chapel of Douthit's, with family visitation beginning at 12pm. Mrs. King may be viewed today from 2pm-6pm at Douthit's.

To plant a tree in memory of Deada King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

