September 23, 1936 - October 12, 2019 Mr. Harry Gene Kinder, age 83, of Mocksville, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born in Boone County, West Virginia to the late Lawrence and Ruby Eastep Kinder. Mr. Kinder was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and spent most of his career as an accountant. Harry, AKA Dad, Pops, Grandpa, and Papaw, loved God and his family. He could be found outside at night gazing into the sky, always in awe of our creator. He enjoyed gospel music, golfing, and hunting. He unconditionally loved us all and we knew it. He is survived by his wife, Arvata Massey Kinder; two daughters, Bridget Hudson (Charles) and Kelly Kinder Foster; one son, Kirby Kinder (Kim), ten grandchildren: Brad Hudson (Sonya), Matt Hudson (Lauren), Taylor Kinder, Colby Englund (Josh), Heidi Kinder, Jordan Kinder (Britney), Jonah Kinder, Lucas Foster, Laura Keys (Joe), Annie Ressa (Jonathon) and 6 great-grandchildren: Asher Hudson, Shapiro Hudson, Macrae Englund, Miller Hudson, Andersen Englund, and Merrick Hudson; one brother, Jack Kinder (Cora), and was preceded in death by one sister Elizabeth Hill; also, special friends, Annie Campbell and Sue Aldish. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 PM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel by Pastor Matt Hudson. Burial will follow in Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
