Winston-Salem - Mrs. Doris Brown Kimbrough, 97, passed away May 25, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12:00noon until 5:00pm Friday, May 29, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 (RUSSELL).

