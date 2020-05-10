Kilbourne, Darlene Mary Pedersen December 30, 1951 - May 9, 2020 Darlene Mary Pedersen Kilbourne passed away Saturday, May 9th at Forsyth Medical Center. Darlene was born On December 30th 1951 in Cuba, Illinois to the late Corlieu and Arnold Pedersen. Mrs. Kilbourne graduated from Western Illinois University. She worked as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist in Springfield, Illinois. Darlene is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Candy Pedersen. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Scott Kilbourne of Walnut Cove and their son John Kilbourne. She is also survived by her sister, Charlesa Young and her husband Dale. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the animal rescue of the donor's choice. Online Condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral Home 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC, 27101

