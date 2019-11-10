July 23, 1955 - November 5, 2019 King- Allen Wayne Kight, 64, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Hospice of Randolph County. He was born July 23, 1955 in Forsyth County and was a graduate of Central High School. Mr. Kight was a retired mechanic from R.J. Reynolds after 42 years of service. He enjoyed Harley-Davidson motorcycles, loved the beach, enjoyed movies and was an Elvis Presley fan. He was devoted to his family and was the "Best and Coolest Dad". He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Spaugh. Survivors include his sons, Anthony Kight and wife, Kellie of Randleman, Adam Kight and wife, Tracy of High Point, Allen Kight and husband, Brandon of Charlotte and Austin Kight and wife, Lauren of King; his mother, Nancy Spaugh of Lexington; two brothers, Toney Kight and wife, Elizabeth of Arcadia and Kevin Spaugh and wife, Doris of Lexington; eight grandchildren, Gary, Kaiden, Jordan, Tyson ,Jada, Austin, Avery and Auburn and his four legged friend, Harley. A Celebration of Allen's Life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Gary Blakley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Dr., Asheboro, NC 27203. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC
