August 26, 1923 - December 8, 2019 Mrs. Mary Evangeline Waggoner Kiger, 96, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born August 26, 1923 in Forsyth County to the late William Rufus Waggoner and Emma Kathryn "Kate" Joyner Waggoner. Mary graduated from Walkertown High School and was a long-time active member of Jefferson Church of Christ. She was an avid quilter, winning numerous blue ribbons at the Dixie Classic Fair. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Fred Oliver Kiger; sister, Kathryn Hutcherson (G.L.); brother, William Edwin Waggoner (Peggy); two sisters-in-law, Ruby Waggoner and Margaret K. Tedder (James Lester); and four brothers-in-law: Otis Kiger (Hazel), Ellis Kiger (Hazel), Willis Kiger, and Roger Kiger (Hazel). She is survived by her son, Fred W. Kiger (Karen McCall); daughter, Marti Loftis (Richard); two granddaughters, Kathryn Loftis and Caroline Loftis; sister, Betty Jean Fulp (Charles); brother, Roger Dean Waggoner; three sisters-in-law: Betty K. Spainhour (Francis), Betty Kiger, and Hilda Kiger; two brothers-in-law, Billy Kiger (Yolanda) and Wayne Kiger (Marie); and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 2:30 PM Wednesday, December 11th at Jefferson Church of Christ with Steve Cook, Minister and Danny Spainhour, Minister officiating. Burial will follow in the Jefferson Church of Christ Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
