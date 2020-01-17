July 15, 1919 - January 13, 2020 William Steadman (W.S.) Kiger, Jr. went to his eternal home on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County to William Steadman Kiger, Sr. and Bertie Fulk Kiger. His mother died at an early age and W. S. was blessed to have a loving stepmother, Della Kiger. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, and three sisters, Ruby Nelson, Clara Harbin, and Sue Gray Ernst. His wife also predeceased him. In 1938 W. S. married Mary Elizabeth Gardner and into this union three sons were born, Robert, Jack, and Dewey. While the children were young, W. S. was drafted into the United States Army during World War II. He fought and served in Ardennes Forest and the Rhineland. It was during a mission to scout the enemy that he was hit by a "screaming minnie" that resulted in injuries including loss of hearing in his right ear. W.S. was one of the greatest generations who made our freedom a reality. He participated in EAMET campaign and received two Bronze Service Stars, a Purple Heart medal and a Victory medal. Upon returning home from war, he worked with his dad in a grocery store. He then went to work for L.A. Reynolds Paving Company where he had a long, distinguished career that included opening and operating a paving division in Greenville, NC. He retired after thirty-two years and Mary and W.S. moved back to Winston-Salem, NC. He was an active member of Lewisville Baptist Church and the Andrew Sunday school class until his health declined. His life reflected his Christian beliefs. W.S. was a civic-minded person who served many years as a Lewisville volunteer fireman. He was a fifty-three-year member of Twin City# 60 Order of Eastern Star and a past patron. He was a member of Scottish Rite. He was a past Master of West Bend lodge 434 and Enterprise Lodge 752. He was a Mason for 63 plus years. In 1995 he received the honor of life membership in Enterprise Lodge. W.S. was a family man, a loving husband, daddy, granddaddy, and great-granddaddy. He taught many lessons by example. Those who benefited include sons, Jack E. Kiger (Kay) of Knoxville, TN, and Dewey L. Kiger (Betty) of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, W. Steadman Kiger, III of Brookline, MA, Scott Kiger (Stacy) of Strawberry Plains, TN, Leigh Anne Frazier (Gene) of Winston-Salem, NC, Brian Kiger (Nargiza) of Tashkent, Uzbekistan and Winston-Salem, NC, and Kathryn Stevens (Paul) of Leland, NC; seven great-grandchildren, Juliana Frazier of Winston-Salem, NC; Rhett Kiger of Strawberry Plains, TN, Mary Elizabeth Kiger and William S. Kiger, IV of Brookline, MA, Mina and Duncan Stevens of Leland, NC, and Eden Kiger of Winston-Salem, NC. W.S. enjoyed a long and treasured friendship with his cousin, Mary Alice Warren. W.S. was a trusted friend to many. His legacy: He loved and is loved. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lewisville Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Messer officiating. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewisville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 32, Lewisville, NC 27023 or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston Salem, NC 27103
Kiger, Jr., William Steadman
To send flowers to the family of William Kiger, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:45AM-12:45PM
11:45AM-12:45PM
Lewisville Baptist Church
125 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd
Lewisville, NC 27023
125 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd
Lewisville, NC 27023
Guaranteed delivery before William's Visitation begins.
Jan 18
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Lewisville Baptist Church
125 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd
Lewisville, NC 27023
125 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd
Lewisville, NC 27023
Guaranteed delivery before William's Celebration of Life begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately