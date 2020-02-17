Kiger, Frances Crowell July 27, 1938 - February 15, 2020 Mrs. Frances Jane Crowell Kiger, 81, of Center Church Road, died Saturday, February 15 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston Salem. A memorial service will be held at 3pm Tuesday, February 18 at Center United Methodist Church in Welcome, by the Revs. Mitch Wilson and Michael Gates. The family will receive friends following the service in the Christian Fellowship Hall at the church. Mrs. Kiger was born July 27, 1938 in Davidson County to Robert Lee Crowell and Kathleen Elizabeth Snider Crowell. She retired from Smurfit-Stone and and was a member of Center United Methodist Church and the Friendship Sunday School class. She was an avid sports fan and especially loved her North Carolina Wolf Pack. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a devoted friend to many. She enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with her family at the beach. Her parents and brother, Wayne Crowell, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James Leroy Kiger, of the home; her daughters, Jamie Clodfelter (Anthony) and Marla Dilday (Stephen), both of Winston Salem; her grandchildren, Cameron Clodfelter (Liz), Cale Clodfelter, Callie Barker (Nathan), Courtney St. Clair (Keith), and Cate Dilday; and her great-grandchildren, Espen Clodfelter, Arland Clodfelter, and Chesley Barker. Memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church-General Fund, PO Box 179, Welcome NC 27374. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main St, Lexington NC 27292

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Kiger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries