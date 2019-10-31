June 28, 1931 - October 30, 2019 Mr. Clarence Rufus Kiger, 88, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born June 28, 1931, in Surry County to the late Rufus Arthur Kiger and Doris Ella Owen Kiger. Mr. Kiger was a member of Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rural Hall. He was a kind and generous soul who was loved by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Clarence will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, Mr. Kiger was preceded in death by his wife, Rosanelle Reich Kiger; two sisters, Mary West and Peggy Newsome; one brother, Paul W. Kiger; four brothers-in-law, J.L. West, Bruce Newsome, Bill Beck, and Art Patterson; and two sisters-in-law, Betty Gayle Bennett and Ruth Beck. Mr. Kiger is survived by five siblings: Bill Kiger (Carolyn), Helen Patterson, Karen Starling (Ron), Tommy Kiger, and Edward Kiger; sister-in-law, Brigitte Kiger; brother-in-law, Johnny Reich (Pat); nine nephews: Craig and David Newsome, Jeff and Dale Kiger, Christopher Starling, Marcus Kiger, Michael Kiger, Mark Carlyle, and Jack Bennett; eight nieces: Gaye Morgan, Patricia West, Sandra Roark, Susan Jones, Lisa Haffner, Sherri Kiser, Lori Carlyle, and Lynda Nasty; and numerous extended family whom he loved dearly. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with the Rev. Mark Carlyle officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
