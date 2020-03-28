June 27, 1923 - March 26, 2020 Mr. Asbury Glenn Kiger, of Winston-Salem, passed away on March 26, 2020, at the Oaks at Forsyth. Asbury was born on June 27, 1923, in Davie County, NC to Wiley Hampton and Minnie McBride Kiger. He was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and a member of the United Methodist Men's Club. Asbury retired from Park Starkey Shell in Seminole, FL with 28 years of loyal service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Louise L. Kiger; nine brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his son, Wayne Kiger (Michele) of St. Petersburg, Fl; his daughter, Linda Sholtz (R.L.) of Winston-Salem; three grandchildren, Yvonne, Amanda and Jason; two great-grandchildren and his special friend Morris the cat. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

