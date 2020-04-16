September 19, 1935 - April 14, 2020 Mr. James (Jim) Edward Key, 84, of Pfafftown, NC, passed away on Tuesday evening, April 14, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Surry County, NC on September 19, 1935 to the late Robert William Key and Cora Mae Flinchum Key. Jim is survived by one son, Robert William Key (wife, T.J.) of Wake Forest, NC; one daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Raye Key, of Pfafftown, NC.; two grandsons, Adam Key (wife, Erin) of Pfafftown, NC, and Austin Key (wife, Jenny) of Pfafftown, NC; great-grandchildren, Stella Key and Nolan Key; a sister and a brother-in-law, Rachel Lowry of High Point, NC, and Kenneth Ray Forrest (wife, Donna) of Raleigh, NC; and by a sister-in-law, Dorothy Key of Winston-Salem, NC; nieces, Becky Lewis of Summersville, NC, Charlotte Brown of Winston-Salem, NC, and Amy Ogborn of Winston-Salem, NC; and nephews, Tony Haymore (wife, Amanda) of Washington, NC, and Brian Forrest (wife, Shelley) of Cary, NC. In addition to his parents, Mr. Key was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Versie Mae Forrest Key; and his brother, Walter Irving Key. Jim was a graduate of North Carolina State University and retired from Lucent Technologies. After retirement he worked for Key Automotive for over 14 years. The last four years of his life were spent struggling with health issues, and he was faithful to the Lord all through his life. He was a faithful member of Pfafftown Baptist Church and served as a Deacon until his health declined in 2016. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the staff of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice and Palliative Care staff and Piedmont Home Health for all of their love and support during Jim's time of illness. Due to limitations for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Indian Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held for Jim at later date for all of his family and friends. Moody Funeral Service, Inc. in Mount Airy is serving the Key family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
