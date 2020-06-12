February 14, 1936 - June 10, 2020 Mrs. Alma Mae Lowe Key, 84, of Mt. Airy, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Ridgecrest Retirement Center in Mt. Airy. She was born in Wilkes County on February 14, 1936 to the late Dallie Rhodes Lowe Miles. Mrs. Key retired from First Citizens Bank, and was a member of First Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Dr. Mac Sumner; grandchildren, Casey Sumner Hall and Clayton, McKenzie Sumner, III and Melissa, Ashley Sumner; great-grandchildren, Kate Hall, Cooper Hall, Adeline Sumner, and Tate Sumner; sisters and brother-in-law, Lollie Martin, Ann Johnson, Aleta Casacchia and Joe; brothers, David Lowe, Gerald Lowe, Billy Miles; a sister-in-law, Marlene Lowe; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Mrs. Key was preceded in death by her husband, Max Edward Key; brothers, J.D. Lowe, and R.C. Lowe; brothers-in-law, James Martin, and Kenneth Johnson. A funeral service will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Eric Leathers and the Rev. Jay Meadows officiating. Burial will follow in Crestview Memorial Gardens. Being mindful of social distancing rules put in place, the family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Ridgecrest for the love and care given to Alma during her stay there. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services 206 West Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030

