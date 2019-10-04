August 8, 1959 - September 19, 2019 Tamela Denise Ketchmore was born in Winston-Salem, NC on August 8, 1959 to Leroy Davis, Sr. and Grace Davis. Tamela leaves to cherish her loving memories her husband of 17 years, Edward Lee Ketchmore of Las Vegas, NV; mother, Grace Davis; three sisters, Lila Park, Cynthia (Haywood) Fraizer, and Latonya Davis; two brothers, Tyrone Davis and Leroy Davis, Jr.; stepson, Anthony (Mariana) Campbell; special aunt, Mrs. Annie Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, 1317 NW Cherry St., W-S, NC 27105. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family visitation will be held from 12 noon until 12:30 pm on Saturday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
