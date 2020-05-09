May 30, 1942 - May 30, 2020 Mr. Stephen Wayne Ketchie, 77, of King, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on May 30, 1942, to the late Normal William Ketchie and Nina Ruth Hemrick. Mr. Ketchie was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in King. He was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company with thirty years of loyal service. Mr. Ketchie loved to travel until his health prevented him from doing so. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ketchie was preceded in death by his brother, David Ketchie. Surviving are his loving wife of fifty-two years, Charlene A. Ketchie; his son, Andrew Wayne Ketchie (Chandra Durham); and two grandchildren, Sophie Lee and Andrew Christopher. A private family graveside will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory, officiated by Rev. Baxter Slaughter. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

