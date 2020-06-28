May 21, 1932 - June 23, 2020 Mr. Robert "Bob" J. Kerik, 88, entered his eternal home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born to Stella Kerik and John Ewing on May 21, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio. Bob was raised by his grandparents, Anna and Joseph Kerik. He was a marine veteran, having served in the Korean war. Bob retired from Amp Inc. (Tyco Electronics), where he held many positions, but with his last position being Cam Application Analyst. He had a witty sense of humor and loved life. Bob greatly enjoyed golf with his friends when he was able to. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents; son, Clifford Kerik; and grandson, Brandon Kerik. Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Betty L. Kerik; stepdaughter, Debra L. Houck (Dennis); and granddaughter, Olivia Adams. Additionally, surviving are his children, Kim Lineberry, David Kerik, and Kris; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Leon Piszczek (Caron); sister, Debbie Schutt (Russ); and his chair buddy, Canie Rosie. A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 243 North Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family is very grateful to Clemmons Village I for the care given to Bob and the kindness they showed him during his stay. Bob's favorite saying was always "Not as mean, not as lean, but still a Marine." Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
