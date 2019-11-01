September 30, 1948 - October 6, 2019 Mr. Robert Edmund Kennedy, Sr., age 71, of Columbus, OH, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Mr. Kennedy was born September 30, 1948 in Forsyth County to Robert James and Ruth Blakely Kennedy. Mr. Kennedy retired from Werner Enterprises. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Edmund Kennedy, Jr. Survivors include: daughter, Christina Kennedy Jennings of Pfafftown; grandchildren, Brianna Kennedy, Travon Jennings; and brothers, Richard Kennedy and wife Hilda, John Kennedy and wife Marlyse, and Michael Kennedy and wife Linda. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Danny Dodds officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

