March 3, 1924 - May 5, 2020 Mr. Samuel Lorenz Kennedy, Jr., 96, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Yadkin Nursing Center. Samuel was born in Forsyth County to the late Samuel Lorenz Kennedy, Sr. and Bessie Shaw Kennedy on March 3, 1924. Samuel served in the Marine Corps and fought in both WW II and the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his services. Samuel also enjoyed going to the mountains and the beach. He was very talented in wood working and enjoyed trains. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma Kennedy; one grandson, Ryan Colby Kennedy; and two brothers, Joe Kennedy and Bob Kennedy. He is survived by a daughter, Linda Johnson (Steve); son, Ricky Kennedy (Tina); four grandchildren, Zach, Josh, Natalie, Renee; and eight great-grandchildren, Tyler, Macy, Tiffany, Lucas, Lance, Colbie-Mae Kennedy Phillips, Jaxon, and Reese; two brothers, Jim Kennedy and Gene Kennedy (Lois); and one sister, Ann Beeson (Phillip). A private graveside service will be conducted in his honor at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, officiated by Pastor Glen Murphy. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Toys for Tots, 287 East St., Pittsboro, NC 27312 and The Wounded Warrior Project, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth- Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston Salem, NC 27103
