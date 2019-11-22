February 18, 1937 - November 16, 2019 Aureila W. Kennedy, 82, affectionately known as Toots, passed away peacefully after an extended illness. She was born in Forsyth County to the late Sam and Ruth Watkins and is survived by her daughters Helene T. Kennedy and LayPrecious (Gary) Graves, one sister, Martha Williams, 5 brothers, Calvin, Roy, Bernard, Ruben and James Watkins; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She retired from Ilco Unnican on Indiana Ave. Service to be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Hooper Funeral Home. Family visitation from 11:00 - 11:30; service to follow, Bishop Todd Fulton, Sr. officiating. Hooper Funeral Home 1415 East Fourteenth Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27105
