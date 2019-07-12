April 28, 1930 - July 9, 2019 Virginia Parsons Montgomery Kendall, 89, of Winston-Salem, went on to glory Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born April 28, 1930, named "baby girl," in Wadesboro, NC as the only child of Cora Montgomery and John L. Little, lovingly reared with James "Buster" Montgomery. She was a devoted wife to Garfield Kendall, Sr. (deceased), and mother of 9. She is survived by 8 children, Quilla Smith, Louis Melton of AZ, Keith and Kermit Kendall, Levander Kendall, Garfield (Priscilla) Kendall, Coretha "Nita" Kendall, and Minister Bruce Kendall; sister-in-law, Clara Kendall of Wadesboro, NC; and a host of family and friends. Mrs. V worked domestically through her years. As a founding member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, she was the servant leader for the Culinary ministry, one of the first female trustees, singer on the Senior Choir, the Cora Montgomery Missionary Ministries, and member of the Mother's Board. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family visitation will be held from 11:30 am until 12 noon on Saturday at the Church. Special thanks to Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

