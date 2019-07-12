April 28, 1930 - July 9, 2019 Virginia Parsons Montgomery Kendall, 89, of Winston-Salem, went on to glory Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born April 28, 1930, named "baby girl," in Wadesboro, NC as the only child of Cora Montgomery and John L. Little, lovingly reared with James "Buster" Montgomery. She was a devoted wife to Garfield Kendall, Sr. (deceased), and mother of 9. She is survived by 8 children, Quilla Smith, Louis Melton of AZ, Keith and Kermit Kendall, Levander Kendall, Garfield (Priscilla) Kendall, Coretha "Nita" Kendall, and Minister Bruce Kendall; sister-in-law, Clara Kendall of Wadesboro, NC; and a host of family and friends. Mrs. V worked domestically through her years. As a founding member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, she was the servant leader for the Culinary ministry, one of the first female trustees, singer on the Senior Choir, the Cora Montgomery Missionary Ministries, and member of the Mother's Board. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family visitation will be held from 11:30 am until 12 noon on Saturday at the Church. Special thanks to Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Most Popular
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
Baptist nurse, three other men pull woman out of burning car in U.S. 52 crash
-
Cupcake shop theft, vandalism will close business temporarily. Community rallies with 'Buy out the Bakery' campaign.
-
New drive-thru offers Southern favorites in Clemmons
-
3 teenagers arrested in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old boy
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately