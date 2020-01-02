Mrs. Ruby Sturdivant Kendall, 99, passed away at Trinity Glen Rehabilitation and Nursing Care on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born in Anson County and spent most of her life in Albemarle, NC. She moved to Winston-Salem in 2015 and resided at Somerset Assisted Living until her recent illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Kendall, Sr., and her son, Gary L. Kendall. She is survived by her daughter, Dolly Kendall Mack; two sons, James L. Kendall, Jr. (Susan) and Antonio J. Kendall (Cynthia); five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sister Myrtle Kelly; daughter-in-law Betty Kendall; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at New Bethel Baptist Church. The family hour will begin at 11:00 am, followed by the funeral at 12:00 noon, with Rev. Dr. Kendall D. Jones, Sr. officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.kelseyfh.com. Kelsey Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the family.
Kendall, Ruby S.
To send flowers to the family of Ruby Kendall, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
New Bethel Baptist Church
1016 Trade St NW
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
1016 Trade St NW
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Guaranteed delivery before Ruby's Visitation begins.
Jan 3
Funeral Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
New Bethel Baptist Church
1016 Trade St NW
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
1016 Trade St NW
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Guaranteed delivery before Ruby's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 6
Burial
Monday, January 6, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Salisbury National Cemetery
501 Stateville Rd.
Salisbury, NC 28144
501 Stateville Rd.
Salisbury, NC 28144
Guaranteed delivery before Ruby's Burial begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately