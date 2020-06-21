July 28, 1944 - June 18, 2020 Annie New Kendall, age 75, of Winston- Salem, NC (formerly of Bonita, MS) died following a fourth battle with cancer on June 18, 2020. She was a retired elementary school teacher. She died peacefully at home and is survived by her brother, Dwight New (Pam) of Columbus, GA, two nieces, Emily New and Liz Yuhas-New (Christina) of Atlanta, and one nephew, Chris New of Brooklyn, NY, as well as countless former students whom she loved greatly. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will occur when conditions are more favorable. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
