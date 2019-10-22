February 16, 1941 - October 18, 2019 Walkertown Ms. Evon Pinnix Payne Kemper, 78, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Kernersville Medical Center. She was born on February 16, 1941 in Wilkes County to Doris Shore Pinnix. Evon was an amazing woman with a heart of gold. She made sure that everyone around her knew that they were loved and taken care of. She loved every one of God's creatures and made sure that they never went hungry. Evon took such pride in her flowers and all the things that she grew in her yard. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed. In addition to her mother, Evon was preceded in death by three brothers. She is survived by her son, Ricky Payne (wife, Lisa) of Pfafftown; one brother, Kenneth Pinnix "Blackie" of Kernersville; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her very special friends, Joe, Emily, Jacob, and Makayla Cook and Linville and Sadie Goad, all of Walkertown. A funeral service for Evon will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Linville Goad officiating. Interment will follow the service at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 1:45 pm prior to the service.
