July 28, 1928 - August 24, 2019 Audrey D. Kelly, 91, of Kernersville passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held privately Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.

