March 29, 1927 - November 8, 2019 William Lee Keiger, 92, born March 29, 1927, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House. Born in Alamance County, Bill was a lifelong resident of Winston-Salem. In addition to his parents John R. and Eula Mae Keiger, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ellen Higgins Keiger; two sisters, Louise Keiger Baity, Opal Keiger Hutchins and a brother John Robert Keiger. Left to cherish his memory are his son, William Lee Keiger Jr. (Stephanie) and grandchildren, Nicholas Lee Keiger and Caroline Grace Keiger, all of Charlotte, NC, sister-in-law Jennie A. Keiger of Levittown, PA, and nephew John R. Keiger III (Bonnie) of Greensboro, NC. Bill graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1945 and went on to serve in the US Navy during WWII. After the war, Bill went to work for the Winston-Salem Police Department where he was involved with the Records and Identification unit. His career spanned 39 years until he retired in 1987 as captain in the Uniform Patrol Division. During his career, Bill helped establish one of the first color photography labs for processing crime scenes in the state of North Carolina. He served as past president of the North Carolina Division of International Association for Identification. He also ran a part-time wedding photography business from his home for 25 years. Despite having macular degeneration, Bill remained remarkably independent. He was an avid mall walker and enjoyed the company of other police retirees at monthly breakfast gatherings. Bill had a longstanding interest in genealogy and was able to assemble a large amount of family history that may have otherwise gone undocumented. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6 8pm at Salem Funeral Home, 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte, Attn: Central Processing All Regions, 1123 Church St., Charlotte, NC 28203-4003 or the Kate B. Reynolds House, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately