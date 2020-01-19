October 3, 1931 - January 17, 2020 Mrs. Gertrude Dickens Stewart Kegley, 88, of Mt. Airy, passed away at Priddy Manor in King Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born In Surry County on October 3, 1931 to the late Henry Guy and Zora Hawks Dickens. Mrs. Kegley retired from AT&T and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Lowgap. She is survived by her husband, Lee C. Kegley of the home; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Stewart of Kernersville; step-daughters, Patsy Dalton of Mt. Airy and Trenna Fields of Dalton, GA; grandchildren, Tom Stewart and wife, Karen, and Sandi Easter and husband Johnny; four great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and six step-great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kegley was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Thomas Stewart, Sr.; her sister, Woltz York; her step-father, Letcher Brown; step-sons, Donald and Dennis Kegley; and a step son-in-law, Steve Fields. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, January 20, 2020 Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ewell Vernon officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Lowgap, NC. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Home Sunday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Liberty Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 305, Lowgap, NC 27024 or the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Svc P.O. Box 1288, Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Kegley, Gertrude
To send flowers to the family of Gertrude Kegley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 19
Visitation
Sunday, January 19, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Moody Funeral Home - Mount Airy Location
206 West Pine Street
Mount Airy, NC 27030
206 West Pine Street
Mount Airy, NC 27030
Guaranteed delivery before Gertrude's Visitation begins.
Jan 20
Funeral Service
Monday, January 20, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Moody Funeral Home - Mount Airy Location
206 West Pine Street
Mount Airy, NC 27030
206 West Pine Street
Mount Airy, NC 27030
Guaranteed delivery before Gertrude's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately