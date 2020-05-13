June 2, 1947 - May 11, 2020 Mr. Julius Roy Keaton, 77, passed away at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Charlie Franklin Keaton and Julia Margaret Hauser Keaton. Mr. Keaton proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an active member of United Baptist Church and loved his church family very much. Mr. Keaton retired from R.J. Reynolds. He was a member of King Masonic Lodge #722 A.F. & A.M. In addition to his parents, Mr. Keaton was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Lord Keaton and a brother, Bobby Keaton. He is survived by two daughters, Tina Keaton (Todd Ellison) and Brittany Deal (Daniel); three step children: Robyn Barnhardt, Chris Vaughn, and Jim Vaughn; nine grandchildren: Peyton Ellison, Maggie, Payden, Sarah Beth, Molly, Luke, Chad, Kayla, and Jayden; one great-granddaughter, Landry Deal; one brother, Pledger Keaton; one sister, Lillie Belle Childs; and numerous extended family. A memorial service to celebrate Mr. Keaton's life will be held at a later date. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
