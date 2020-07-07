June 13, 1943 - July 5, 2020 Gaynell Cromer Kearns, 77, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 following several months of declining health. Gaynell was born in High Point, June 13, 1943, a daughter of the late Norman and Wilma Duggins Cromer. She served her community as both a registered nurse with High Point Memorial Hospital and as a teacher with Troy Elementary School. In retirement, Gaynell enjoyed her friends, gardening, puzzles and most of all her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her former husband, William H. Kearns and a brother, Charles Cromer. Surviving are two sons, Philip Kearns and his wife Allison and Bill Kearns and his wife Melinda; three grandchildren, Mason and Sarah Kearns and Parker Kearns; and a brother, Roger Cromer and his wife Nancy and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences for the Kearns family may be made at www.sechrestfunerals.com. Sechrest Funeral Service of High Point 1301 East Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC 27262

