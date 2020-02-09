June 24, 1930 - February 6, 2020 Sara Elizabeth Johnson Kaufmann, 89, originally of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, passed away on February 6, 2020 at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehabilitation in Salisbury, North Carolina after a short illness. She was born in Quaker Gap, North Carolina on June 24, 1930 to the late Harvey Gilbert and Eva Belle Nester Johnson. A graduate of King High School, Sara (or "Betty" as she was often called) graduated from the North Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1951 and served as a devoted member of the hospital nursing staff before her marriage. She met her future husband Dr. John "Jack" Simpson Kaufmann when he was a medical student at Bowman Gray School of Medicine. They were married on July 11, 1959 and remained inseparable until his death in 1996. The second of four children, Sara was raised in the Baptist faith. She loved gardening and the outdoors. The proud mother of three sons and grandmother of seven, she was a devoted homemaker and wife to Jack during his busy teaching and practice years. Her loving soul was friendly to all, and she cared deeply for her family. In 2015 she moved from Winston-Salem to Trinity Oaks Retirement Community in Salisbury. There she made new friends among her neighbors and staff for whom she always had a smile, and enjoyed frequent visits from her children and grandchildren. In addition to her husband Jack, she was preceded in death by her brother William Harvey Johnson of Greensboro, North Carolina and sister Mary Ruth Johnson of Quaker Gap. She is survived by her three sons, Dr. James Gregory Kaufmann (Elizabeth) of Salisbury, North Carolina; John Eric Kaufmann (Carol) of Irmo, South Carolina, and Dr. David Eugene Kaufmann of Longmont, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Margaret, Charlotte, and Mary Kaufmann, and Joshua, Jacob, Jonathan, and Joseph Kaufmann; one brother, Richard Wade Johnson of Quaker Gap, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. Following a private graveside service at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem, a memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at Trinity Oaks Retirement Community on Wednesday, February 12 at 3:00 pm. Memorial gifts may be made to Trinity Oaks Assisted Living, 728 Klumac Road, Salisbury, NC 28144, Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, 820 Klumac Road, Salisbury, NC 28144, or the Community Care Clinic of Rowan County, 315 Mocksville Avenue, Salisbury, NC 28144. The family would especially like to thank the medical staff and caregivers of Trinity Oaks Assisted Living, Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, and Novant Health Rowan Hospice and Palliative Care for their loving and affectionate care of Sara during her time at Trinity Oaks. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Kaufmann family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneral.com. Summersett Funeral Home 1315 W. Innes St. Salisbury, NC 28144
