December 24, 1950 - September 11, 2019 Alan Sheldon Katz, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, died on September 11, 2019 after a long journey with Parkinson's disease. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Alan cherished his marriage and family, writing, studying history, chocolate, and so much more. Born December 24, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan, Alan was the son of Edna and Reuben Katz, who preceded him in death. Alan is survived by his wife, Barbara Ballantine Katz, of Winston-Salem; daughter and son-in-law, Meredith Katz Stubbs and Alexander Buchanan Stubbs, of Winston-Salem; son and partner, Benjamin Harlan Katz and Raleigh Eden Keagan, of Murphy, North Carolina; sister, Nancy Bank, of Golden, Colorado; sister, Linda Lipson, of Sarasota, Florida; brother, Marc Katz, of Karlstad, Sweden; and grandchildren: Sheldon Ann, Buck, and William Stubbs, of Winston-Salem. Alan earned a BA from James Madison College at Michigan State University in 1972. He achieved his MBA from Michigan State University in 1976. During his professional career, Alan worked for the Michigan Hospital Association, Sun Health, and in 1995 established Katz Brunner Healthcare. Alan was proud to author two books: Personnel Policies Development Manual, in 1978, and Poco a Poco, in 2019. In his retirement, Alan enjoyed spending time with family; playing with his cats, Lucky and Copper; taking a daily constitutional; and playing bridge with friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Temple Emanuel 201 Oakwood Drive, Winston-Salem. The family requests that those wishing to make a donation in Alan's memory consider Temple Emanuel, James Madison College at Michigan State University, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Tags

Load entries