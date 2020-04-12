Karapetian, Alice September 13, 1923 - April 5, 2020 Alice Karapetian was born on September 13, 1923 in New York City, to John and Rose Minassian; parents that survived and fled the Armenian Genocide. She died on April 5, 2020, at the age of 96. She grew up in the Bronx with sister Virginia and brother Jerry, in an era where large community and family gatherings were constant, involving food, music and dance. Her "best in class" honor in High School was placement at a job at the 5th Avenue Ogilvy Sisters Salon. For a girl "from the Bronx"---her 10 years there was an exciting time, with its celebrity clientele and city life of jazz clubs, and USO dances. Always daring--she planned and went on a cross-country road trip with a distant girl cousin. A mutual friend of the cousin asked the girls to look up their friend--a newly graduated Armenian writer, alone in San Francisco. A whirlwind ensued, letters travelled coast to coast, and Jack married Alice in 1949, in Massachusetts. Alice used her creativity to sew and knit, cook Armenian feasts, garden, make cards and purses, and create a personal style that made the world beautiful and was inimitably hers. Her home was one that always welcomed all at her table to share food and spirited conversations. Their life was lived in many places: Los Angeles, Ithaca, New York City, Washington DC, Connecticut and Watertown, Mass. where Jack died in 1994. A few years later she relocated to Clemmons, North Carolina, to be near family and create a new life. Alice volunteered and derived joy in the connections made in her community. She helped build the library at Maryland College of Art & Design, fund-raised for a theatre in Connecticut, wrote letters for Amnesty International, and ran the Armenian Museum Gift Shop in Watertown, Mass. For 20 years, Alice volunteered in the library of Clemmons Elementary School. She also made colorful baby blankets for Clemmons Presbyterian Church, where she was a member. Alice is survived by son Steve (Miriam Bonds), daughter Christine, granddaughters Kate Karapetian (Justin Watkins) and Deirdre Blickley, and great grandson Jackson Watkins. She also leaves behind those that became family, most notably the Der Stepanians and her Book Club friends and "grandchildren." Our gratitude to the loving staff at Brookstone of Clemmons and Trellis. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Trellis Supportive Care.
