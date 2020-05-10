Karahalios, Olga Morris July 4, 1924 - May 8, 2020 Mrs. Olga Morris Karahalios, 95, of Winston-Salem, passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1924 in Salisbury, NC to Garfield George and Maria Chamoundalis Morris. In addition to her parents, Olga was preceded in death by her husband John Demetrios Karahalios and her siblings and their spouses, Pauline and John Crist, George and Lili Morris and Dorothy and Jimmie Toompas. Olga was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and St. George Greek Orthodox Church in High Point. She was also a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society. Olga is survived by her three sons, Jimmy Karahalios, Bill Karahalios and wife Athena, and Chris Karahalios and wife Kim; her grandchildren, John James Karahalios, Rosanne and Michael Six, Matthew and Kalen Karahalios, Zachary Karahalios and Celia Karahalios; great grandchildren, Evelyn and Sophia Six, and Poppy Karahalios; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she dearly loved. She was a graduate of R.J. Reynolds High School. Along with her husband, John, Olga owned New York Grill in High Point, B&M Grill in Winston-Salem, and Bon Appetit in Myrtle Beach, SC. She retired while working with her son, Chris, at Twin City Diner. Olga enjoyed sharing stories of her life and because she was a member of one of the first Greek families to settle in Winston-Salem, and had a great memory, she was considered a historian of the Greek Orthodox Community. Olga loved to garden, bake, and share recipes with friends on Facebook. Private graveside Trisagion and Funeral services will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park officiated by Father George Kouzelis and Father Constantine Shepherd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church in High Point at 808 North Hamilton Street, High Point, NC 27262 or to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Winston-Salem at 435 Keating Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

