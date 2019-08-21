January 4, 1966 - August 19, 2019 Mr. Jonathan Kang, age 53, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Korea on January 4, 1966 to Soon Ja Kim Kang and the late Chi Hyong Kang. Jonathan graduated from North Forsyth High School and went on to attend Western Carolina University. He was a nationally-ranked all-state tennis player. He loved football and was an avid Tarheels and Cowboys fan. Jonathan was a caring and nurturing human being who never met a stranger and enjoyed helping his neighbors and friends. He was an amazing husband, grandfather, and uncle. In addition to his mother, Jonathan is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Sherri Gaither-Kang; step-children, Tony Palacios and Leigh Palacios; granddaughter, Maelin McClive; four sisters: Hyun Suk, Julie, Lisa, and Chong; four nephews: Tim, Thomas, Eric, and Austin; two nieces, Shina and Mimi; two great-nieces, Landry and Colby; and a host of friends whom John loved dearly. A celebration of life will be conducted 3:00 pm Saturday, August 24, at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel. The family will greet friends following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

