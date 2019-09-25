July 12, 1925 - September 21, 2019 Earline Dodson Kallam, 94, went to heaven on Saturday, September 21st in Pinehurst, NC. Born in Winston-Salem she, along with her twin brother Earl, were the 13th children born to Lula Agnes Lee and William H. Dodson. An avid gardener who loved flowers, especially yellow roses, she was always the happiest when she was playing in dirt. Even suffering through years of dementia, working in her garden was always on her mind. She is survived by her son and his wife, Michael (Ann) Kallam of Pinehurst, NC devoted Granny to Janet Kallam (fiance' Steve Poynter) of Old Hickory, TN and Kelly Brock (fiance' Doug Irwin) of Cary, NC. Great-Granny to Ashleigh and Amber Brock, both of New Jersey. Numerous nieces and nephews, and many special friends. Earline was involved with the Lady Lions International Club in Winston-Salem and was a member of the former Pinebrook Country Club with her husband, Marvin. She worked at Export Leaf Tobacco Co before moving to Hanes Dye & Finishing Co in Winston-Salem, for 35 years, retiring in 1985. After retiring, she loved to take bus tours around the country then settling down to be with her son, Mike, and his family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marvin G. Kallam and her 12 brothers and sisters. Services will be on Friday at 11:00 at Forsyth Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6-8pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home on Middlebrook Road in Clemmons, NC. Frank Vogler and Sons Clemmons Chapel 2849 Middlebrook Drive
