September 4, 1955 - March 7, 2020 On March 7th, 2020, Ronald Franklin Kale, father of five children, was called home to be with the Lord. He was born on September 4th, 1955 in Winston-Salem, NC. He graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1973 and went on to join the United States Navy. He was always the funniest person in the room, sometimes unknowingly. He was the king of dad jokes and provided many accidentally humorous philosophies. Our family favorite is still "When the car starts, get in the car. When the car stops, get out of the car.". With 5 children, sometimes it just needed to be that simple. Our Dad always provided us real world experiences. He taught us to drive on our mile-long, gravel driveway, he had us help balance his checkbook and he taught us how to change a tire. Before the invention of GPS, he would always have one of us kids ask for directions. In our later years, we realized that he was teaching us how to take care of ourselves. Our Dad was the hardest working man. There was no such thing as too many hours to get the job done right, too far of a commute or too much elbow grease. He retired from US Airways after a 25-year career as an aviation electrician. While hard work was ingrained in him; and from him to us, our Dad taught us how important it was to love, show love, have compassion and be quick to forgive. He told us to look for the best in people and that no one is better than another person. He was the shining example of compassion and charity, always helping people in need and never judging them based on their circumstances. Next to his children, Ron loved writing, playing and singing his own music. He was a singer-song writer and self-taught guitar and bass player. He wrote and recorded his own music throughout his life. Our house was always filled with the sounds of a guitar, notebooks where he wrote his songs and cassette tapes of his music. Above all else our Dad, Ron considered his family his greatest success. He was preceded in death by his parents Bernie Franklin and Alice Ann Kale of Winston-Salem, NC. He is survived by his daughter Dawn "Deebird" (Arturo and grandson Lando) of Mexico, his daughter Karamy "Nay-Nay" (Daniel and granddaughters Natalie and Hazel) of Winston-Salem, NC, his son Kip "Shippy Shi-Lando" (granddaughter Lily and grandson Kaicen) of Winston-Salem, NC, daughter Casey "Hean Jean" (Hunt, grandson Hunt and granddaughter Alice Ann) of Charleston, SC, son Zach "MoJo" (Denise and grandson Gabriel) of Fort Mill, SC. He is also survived by his sister Kathy Covington (Doug and niece Amie) of Winston-Salem, NC. Services for Ron Kale are scheduled for Saturday, March 21st at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Visitation with the family begins at 1pm followed by a memorial service at 2pm. All are welcome. He will be buried privately on a later date by his children and sister at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown, NC. In lieu of flowers, it would be a great honor to our Dad if everyone took time to call a family member, make amends if needed, and tell them you love them no matter how it's received. If you're set on doing something, please volunteer at your local homeless shelter in his memory. If you're "hard-headed" like he was you are welcome to donate to The Arbor Day Foundation in his memory. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
2:00PM
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Research Parkway reopens after tractor trailer plunges from highway onto road below
-
NC Gov.: Cancel large gatherings, work from home. Recommendation comes the same day 2 in Forsyth test positive for coronavirus.
-
Person shot in the middle of a road in Winston-Salem, police say
-
Witness: I lied to stay out of jail. Innocence hearing probes convictions of 4 teens accused of killing Chris Paul’s grandfather.
-
Governor Cooper orders public schools to close statewide in face of COVID-19 pandemic
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately