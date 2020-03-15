September 4, 1955 - March 7, 2020 On March 7th, 2020, Ronald Franklin Kale, father of five children, was called home to be with the Lord. He was born on September 4th, 1955 in Winston-Salem, NC. He graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1973 and went on to join the United States Navy. He was always the funniest person in the room, sometimes unknowingly. He was the king of dad jokes and provided many accidentally humorous philosophies. Our family favorite is still "When the car starts, get in the car. When the car stops, get out of the car.". With 5 children, sometimes it just needed to be that simple. Our Dad always provided us real world experiences. He taught us to drive on our mile-long, gravel driveway, he had us help balance his checkbook and he taught us how to change a tire. Before the invention of GPS, he would always have one of us kids ask for directions. In our later years, we realized that he was teaching us how to take care of ourselves. Our Dad was the hardest working man. There was no such thing as too many hours to get the job done right, too far of a commute or too much elbow grease. He retired from US Airways after a 25-year career as an aviation electrician. While hard work was ingrained in him; and from him to us, our Dad taught us how important it was to love, show love, have compassion and be quick to forgive. He told us to look for the best in people and that no one is better than another person. He was the shining example of compassion and charity, always helping people in need and never judging them based on their circumstances. Next to his children, Ron loved writing, playing and singing his own music. He was a singer-song writer and self-taught guitar and bass player. He wrote and recorded his own music throughout his life. Our house was always filled with the sounds of a guitar, notebooks where he wrote his songs and cassette tapes of his music. Above all else our Dad, Ron considered his family his greatest success. He was preceded in death by his parents Bernie Franklin and Alice Ann Kale of Winston-Salem, NC. He is survived by his daughter Dawn "Deebird" (Arturo and grandson Lando) of Mexico, his daughter Karamy "Nay-Nay" (Daniel and granddaughters Natalie and Hazel) of Winston-Salem, NC, his son Kip "Shippy Shi-Lando" (granddaughter Lily and grandson Kaicen) of Winston-Salem, NC, daughter Casey "Hean Jean" (Hunt, grandson Hunt and granddaughter Alice Ann) of Charleston, SC, son Zach "MoJo" (Denise and grandson Gabriel) of Fort Mill, SC. He is also survived by his sister Kathy Covington (Doug and niece Amie) of Winston-Salem, NC. Services for Ron Kale are scheduled for Saturday, March 21st at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Visitation with the family begins at 1pm followed by a memorial service at 2pm. All are welcome. He will be buried privately on a later date by his children and sister at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown, NC. In lieu of flowers, it would be a great honor to our Dad if everyone took time to call a family member, make amends if needed, and tell them you love them no matter how it's received. If you're set on doing something, please volunteer at your local homeless shelter in his memory. If you're "hard-headed" like he was you are welcome to donate to The Arbor Day Foundation in his memory. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Mar 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
2:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
