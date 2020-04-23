September 18, 1940 - April 21, 2020 Kernersville Mr. Fred Wilson Justice, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1940 in Gaston County to Fred Taft and Lena Mathis Justice. He was a graduate of Lincolnton High School and Gaston Tech (now Gaston College), and retired from Lucent Technologies, formerly AT&T. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Kernersville. He was preceded in death by his parents, and beloved pet "Raleigh." He is survived by his loving wife, Ramona "Kay" Beattie Justice; one son, David Wilson Justice (Jenny); one daughter, Lisa Kay Justice Holder (Troy); four grandchildren, Kara Emily Justice, Kristen Taylor Justice, Kasey Christopher Holder, and Kody Austin Holder; his brother Philip Richard Justice (Glenda); his godson Benjamin Owen Hopkins; five nephews; four nieces; and many, many special friends. Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Kernersville at 401 Oakhurst St., Kernersville, NC 27284, or a favorite charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Fred Justice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries