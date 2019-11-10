September 16, 1933 - November 8, 2019 Van L. Julian, 86, was born in Winston-Salem to William Alexander Julian, Sr. and Novella Kirkman Julian. He graduated from Reynolds High School where he excelled in track and football. He attended Davidson and Guilford College where he played sports and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He served in the Army and played football at Fort Meade, Maryland. He was later stationed in Berlin, Germany where he attended the University of Berlin and served as a cryptologist for the CIC. After the Army, he worked for Burlington Industries where he helped develop the "gold cup" sock. He became a salesman for the Carolinas with the men's clothing firm, The Joseph & Feiss Company of Cleveland, OH and completed studies at the New York School of Retail. In 1969, he was promoted to The Southeastern District Sales Management position in Atlanta, GA. During the last 10 years of his career, he created and designed the "VanJulian" clothing line labeled through the Hubbard Company of Bremen, GA and New York, where he served as President of the VanJulian line. He was a loving father and husband, and family was most important to him. He never met a stranger and loved to travel all over the world. He valiantly fought with strength and determination in his 30-year battle against Parkinson's. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, William A. Julian, Jr. and nephew, David V. Julian. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carole; daughter, Tracey Shultz (Mike) of Evergreen, CO; son, William Julian of the home; daughter, Ashley Rohats (Daniel), grandaughters, Madison and Hayley and grandsons, Noah and Hudson of Mooresville, NC; sister, Jane Onsrud (Charles) of Mooresville, NC; sister-in laws, Chloris Julian of Greensboro, NC and Cheri Mussel of Burgaw, NC; and several nephews and nieces. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation, 2101 Sardis Rd. North Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28227, the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Parkway NE South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC
