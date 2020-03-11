September 21, 1932 - March 9, 2020 Mrs. Margie Pyrtle Joyner, 87, of Winston-Salem, passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1932 to the late Charlie and Ina Knolls Pyrtle in Forsyth County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Harry Joyner and seven brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish her memory are: two sons Donny (Debbie) Joyner of King and Ronnie (Lena) Joyner of Pfafftown, two daughters Evelyn (Bob) Spangard of Clemmons and Donese Sparks of Walburg, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a cat, "Sheeba." Funeral services for Mrs. Joyner will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Huff Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rick Speas officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory, 5676 Old Walkertown Rd, Walkertown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Huff Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Joyner family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com. Huff Funeral Home 212 E. Main St, East Bend

