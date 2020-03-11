September 21, 1932 - March 9, 2020 Mrs. Margie Pyrtle Joyner, 87, of Winston-Salem, passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1932 to the late Charlie and Ina Knolls Pyrtle in Forsyth County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Harry Joyner and seven brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish her memory are: two sons Donny (Debbie) Joyner of King and Ronnie (Lena) Joyner of Pfafftown, two daughters Evelyn (Bob) Spangard of Clemmons and Donese Sparks of Walburg, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a cat, "Sheeba." Funeral services for Mrs. Joyner will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Huff Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rick Speas officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory, 5676 Old Walkertown Rd, Walkertown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Huff Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Joyner family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com. Huff Funeral Home 212 E. Main St, East Bend
Service information
1:00AM-2:00PM
212 East Main Street
East Bend, NC 27018
2:00PM
212 East Main Street
East Bend, NC 27018
Tags
Most Popular
-
How much do school employees make in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system? Here's the updated list.
-
Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student, Forsyth County authorities say
-
Witness: I lied to stay out of jail. Innocence hearing probes convictions of 4 teens accused of killing Chris Paul’s grandfather.
-
Person shot in the middle of a road in Winston-Salem, police say
-
N.C. identifies second case of new coronavirus. Patient in Chatham County was in Italy last month.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately