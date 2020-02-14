Winston-Salem - Maggie A Joyner passed away January 30, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. Visitation period 1:00 pm. (HOOPER)

