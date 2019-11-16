October 2, 1930 - November 7, 2019 KERNERSVILLE - Dorothy Emogene Yerby Joyner, 89, died at the Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, Florida on November 7, 2019. She was born on October 2, 1930 in Tampa, FL to Abbie and Addie Jenkins. Emogene was a school teacher in Forsyth County for many years. In addition to her parents, Emogene was predeceased by husbands, Cread Jefferson Yerby and Allen T. Joyner; children, Cread Jefferson Yerby, III, and Kenneth W. Yerby; and grandchild, Michael Keith Yerby. She is survived by a large and loving family: children, Cynthia Yerby Pyburn (husband Larry), Susan Yerby Miller, and Michael K. Yerby; granddaughters, Jennifer Pyburn, Julie Green, Courtney O'Berry, Adrienne Busquets and Allison Yerby; six great-grandchildren, two loving daughters by marriage, Gwen Pegram and Pat Kirkland; two sisters and three brothers. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel followed by a private graveside service. The family has requested no flowers but ask that friends and family celebrate their mother through an act of kindness, a generosity to one in need and a warm embrace for a loved one. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kernersville Christmas Stocking, a local fund to benefit children who would not otherwise know the joy of Christmas Day, 504 South Main St., Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
