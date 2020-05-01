August 3, 1934 - April 29, 2020 Rufus Daniel (Dan) Joyce, Sr., aka "Papaw," of Rural Hall was born in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Letha Love Joyce and Charles Martin Joyce on August 3, 1934. He peacefully passed away at Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care in Yadkinville on April 29, 2020 after years of declining health. Dan loved spending time with his family and going to the lake, hunting, NASCAR races, and watching westerns on TV. He was employed by Motor Convoy where he retired after 34 years of service. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Eula, in 2006; three brothers, Curtis Joyce, Phillip Joyce, and Jerry Wayne Joyce; and sister, Dean Cheek. He is survived by his significant other, Zeta Beamon; two sisters, Mary Lou Noah and Charline Blythe; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Joyce and Bonnie Joyce; brother-in-law, Allen Cheek; four children, Billy Joyce and wife Terri, Danny Joyce and significant other, Steve Joyce and wife Penny, and Denise Hayes and husband James; 14 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; faithful four-legged companion Dixie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current public safety crisis the family will hold a private family viewing as well as a private graveside service at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor John Holmes officiating. Hayworth-Miller Rural Chapel 305 Bethania Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045
