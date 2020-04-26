Joyce, Robert G. "Sonny" August 31, 1931 - April 23, 2020 Mr. Robert G. "Sonny" Joyce, 88, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 23, 2020. He was born in the Stokes Co. community of Asbury on August 31, 1931 the son of the late Simon Peter Joyce and Angie Lawson Joyce. Robert served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War between 1952-1954. He was a faithful member of Freedom Baptist Church in Rural Hall as long as his health permitted. Robert retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. with 25 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack Joyce, Pete Joyce and Larry Joyce and a sister, Mozelle Wood. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Allene Anderson Joyce of the home; a daughter, Annette Fishel and husband Chris of Rural Hall; a son, Robert "Bobby" Joyce and wife Gwen of Placentia, CA; five grandchildren, Brittany Sawyer (Trey), Candace Gootman (Zack), Elizabeth Fishel, Katelyn Fishel and Ashley Christensen (Kenny); and five great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be conducted at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Village Care of King and Mountain Valley Hospice for all the care and support shown during Sonny's time of need. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
