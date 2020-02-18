July 31, 1928 - February 15, 2020 Mr. Robert "Bob" Eugene Joyce, 91, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born July 31, 1928 in Forsyth County. Mr. Joyce was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was a faithful member of Fairview Moravian Church and was the last surviving brother of the Joyce Brothers Company. Mr. Joyce was a wonderful father, popi and grandfather who loved gardening and fishing. He never met a tomato that he didn't like. Mr. Joyce was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie Wiggins Joyce and Thomas Glenn Joyce, Sr. and three brothers, Glenn, Harry and Joe. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Lillie Mae Fussell Joyce; two daughters, Sherry Longinotti (Jim) and Brenda Clodfelter (Chip); one grandson, Josh Clodfelter (Jessi); two great-grandchildren, Eli and Ava Clodfelter, and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved. The family would like to thank the angels at South Fork Senior Living and Trellis Supportive Care for their loving care and compassion for our father. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Fairview Moravian Church with Rev. Jeff Coppage officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Moravian Graveyard. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
6550 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
3:00PM
6550 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
