April 14, 1943 - February 24, 2020 Mrs. Harriet A. Joyce, 76, passed away after a brief illness at Forsyth Medical Center on February 24, 2020. Harriet was born in Forsyth County on April 14, 1943, to Harry Lee Arnold and Gladys Whitaker Arnold. In 1963 she married the love of her life, Graham Joyce. The couple were blessed with three children and through the years enjoyed family vacations to the beach. Later in life, she and Graham loved spending time together on trips and enjoyed dinners out with family and friends. Harriet was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church and she served for many years in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and adoring grandmother. Harriet was full of life; she will be remembered for her independence, strong will, and innate ability to light up a room just by walking into it. To know Harriet was to love her and she will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are her loving husband of 56 years, Graham Joyce; children, Lori Brown (Brad), David Joyce (Tina), and Amy Perkins (Tony); grandchildren, Kyle Brown (Hayley), Matthew Brown, Tyler Joyce, Nathan Joyce, Lauren Perkins, and Ashley Perkins; beloved cousin, Kay Bowman, who was like a sister; as well as her three fur-babies, Hope, Grace, and Chloe. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, February 28, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 County Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. The family would like to thank all of Harriet's doctors and the staff at Forsyth Medical Center for all their love and care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

