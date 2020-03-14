August 30, 1925 - March 13, 2020 Betty Jane Wilson Joyce, 94, of Countryside Village, joined her husband, Rudolph, in heaven on Friday, March 13, 2020. A 3:00 p.m. graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Mayodan Moravian Graveyard. A Rockingham County native, Betty was born on August 30, 1925, to the late John E. and Bess Carter Wilson. Betty worked with her husband at Rudolph's Jewelry and was a member of Mayodan Moravian Church for over 70 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Joyce; three brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Jann J. Davis and husband, Ray, of Trinity and two grandchildren, Staff Sergeant Maxton R. Withers, currently stationed in Germany, and Mason R. Withers and fiancé, Amber, of Newport News, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mayodan Moravian Church, P.O. Box 245, Mayodan, NC 27027. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Joyce and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Joyce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries