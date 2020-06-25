April 7, 1950 - June 23, 2020 Wyvonne Jordan (Thompson) affectionately known as "Bonnie" was born on April 7, 1950 to the late Roy and Ophelia Cathey Jordan. Wyvonne was a graduate of Atkins High School and an evangelist of the Evangelistic Ministry, St. Peters World Outreach. She departed this life on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Rodney Thompson, Philemon Lamar Thompson and Artanzia Thompson; her dedicated brothers, Godosakahi "Rebop" (Sharen) Jordan and John (Deborah) Johnson of Laurens, SC; niece, Jacqueline Boyd of Newark, NJ; nephews: Christopher Jordan and Marcus Jordan; her dedicated God children: Michael Lewis of Columbia, SC, Toni Shanks of Wilmington, NC and Jerry Massey; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her special long-time companion, Jonathan Lewis. Public viewing will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. Interment in Woodland Cemetery. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC

