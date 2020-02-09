Mocksville - Mr. William Kenneth Jordan Sr., 78, of S. Main St., died Feb. 5. A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Eaton Funeral Chapel. Visitation will immediately follow the service.
Jordan, William Kenneth
