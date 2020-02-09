Mocksville - Mr. William Kenneth Jordan Sr., 78, of S. Main St., died Feb. 5. A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Eaton Funeral Chapel. Visitation will immediately follow the service.

Service information

Feb 10
Memorial Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
7:00PM
Eaton Funeral Chapel
325 N Main St
Mocksville, NC 27028
Feb 10
Visitation
Monday, February 10, 2020
12:00AM
Eaton Funeral Chapel
325 N Main St
Mocksville, NC 27028
