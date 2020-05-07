April 4, 1961 - May 3, 2020 Anthony Lloyd Jordan, Sr., affectionately known as "A.J" or "Coach A.J," was born Winston-Salem, NC on April 4, 1961 to Nathaniel and Alice Jordan Sr. He received his angel wings and went to be with his heavenly father on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Anthony was educated in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools and was a 1979 graduate of Parkland High School. He was an employee of Republic Services for 30 years, but his true passion was coaching young boys in football! Anthony was a faithful member of his church. He was a devoted member of Mount Calvary Holy Church where he served on the Deacon Board, and security. Anthony leaves to cherish his precious memories, his mother Alice Jordan; wife Ramona Jordan, of Winston-Salem; one devoted daughter Twaykeya (Christofer) Edwards; one devoted son Anthony (Christina) Jordan Jr.; five grandchildren Amaria, Anthony, Christin, Christofer, Cameren, all of Winston-Salem; one sister Teresa (Douglas) Cook, three brothers Nathaniel (Vera) Jordan Jr., Tony (Demetrius) Jordan,Willie Mason; five brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law, two nieces Shameka (Keith), Starrsha; eight nephews Jesse (Tiffany), Douglas, Kevin, Nathaniel (Cristi) III, Joshua, Gerrian (Jessica), Jordan, Stuart; seven great-nephews, two great-nieces and a special cousin/best friend James Jordan, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. There will be a public visitation Friday, May 8, 2020 from 2-5 pm at Douthit Funeral Services and a private service Saturday,May 9, 2020 at 12 pm in Douthit Funeral Services. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Douthit Funeral Services 515 Specialty Park Drive

To plant a tree in memory of Jordan Sr. Anthony Lloyd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries