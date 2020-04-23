April 21, 2020 Nancy J. Jordan, a librarian for the Winston-Salem school systems and then the public library system of Winston-Salem for many years, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 of dementia-related causes. She was 86. Nancy was born in New Jersey, but later she considered herself a true Southerner. She got her degree in library science at Longwood College in Virginia. She worked for several years as school librarian at Bolton and Moore elementary schools. She then became the children's librarian for Southside Public Library, the job she held the longest. Many patrons of that library may remember her story hours, her creativity in decorating the library, and the little tree she had at Christmas, hung with characters from children's books. She finished her career working in the North Carolina room of the downtown library. As was natural to a librarian, Nancy was a rapacious reader and a remarkable autodidact. She taught herself skills from pickling and canning, to organic gardening, to quilting. She was a keen gardener, making beautiful gardens at two houses. She was a very gifted artist with fabric and thread: her quilts, embroidery, and needlepoint filled her home and were given to many family members. Perhaps Nancy's greatest passion (besides the Atlanta Braves, of which she was an ardent fan) was natural history. She read endless volumes on ecosystems, marine life, botany, butterflies, birds. She loved birdwatching and compiled an impressive life list. She enjoyed feeding the birds in her backyard, one summer training a brood of bluebirds to come to her offering of meal worms when she called them. She seemed to know the name of any flower, piece of moss, or butterfly one happened to see. A walk in the woods or on the shore with her was always educational. She is survived by her son James "Jim" Jordan, her daughter Sarah "Sally" Jordan, and her grandchildren, Marilyn Jordan and Patrick Jordan. No services will be held. She will be interred with her beloved husband, James Jordan, at the Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone, Virginia, at a later date. Brewster Funeral Service 34 Park Pl, Manchester, VT
