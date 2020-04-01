February 2, 1943 - March 30, 2020 Mrs. Violet "Gay" Southern Jones, 77, of Walkertown, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born on February 2, 1943 in Stokes County to Mart and Ruth Southern. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jones and her son, Ricky Jones; one sister, Brenda Kiser; and one brother, Barry Southern. She is survived by one daughter, Vickie Jones (Mike Beitzel) of Kernersville; three sisters, Ina Inman of Walnut Cove, Lynn Joyce (David) of Mt. Airy and Dean Southern of Walnut Cove; many nieces and nephews; and several life-long special friends. Due to the Pandemic of COVID-19, a private graveside service to accommodate only family will be held at Love's United Methodist Church with Rev. Kenny Heath officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mary Ann Whicker Foundation at Love's United Methodist Church at P.O Box 8, Walkertown, NC 27051 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

