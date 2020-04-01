February 2, 1943 - March 30, 2020 Mrs. Violet "Gay" Southern Jones, 77, of Walkertown, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born on February 2, 1943 in Stokes County to Mart and Ruth Southern. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jones and her son, Ricky Jones; one sister, Brenda Kiser; and one brother, Barry Southern. She is survived by one daughter, Vickie Jones (Mike Beitzel) of Kernersville; three sisters, Ina Inman of Walnut Cove, Lynn Joyce (David) of Mt. Airy and Dean Southern of Walnut Cove; many nieces and nephews; and several life-long special friends. Due to the Pandemic of COVID-19, a private graveside service to accommodate only family will be held at Love's United Methodist Church with Rev. Kenny Heath officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mary Ann Whicker Foundation at Love's United Methodist Church at P.O Box 8, Walkertown, NC 27051 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases at 40 in Forsyth. Assume you'll come into contact with the disease if you leave home, says health director.
-
Forsyth to impose stay-home order at urging of hospitals
-
Forsyth County reports 24 COVID-19 cases. Lexington to impose curfew
-
Hanesbrands, Kontoor, Hanes Mall owner takes COVID-19 financial steps; Hanes Mall will close 5 p.m. Friday
-
Mayor orders residents to stay home in light of COVID-19. Hospitals urge county to do the same.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately