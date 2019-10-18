August 6, 1930 - October 16, 2019 Wiley Richard Jones, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Clemmons. Wiley was born on August 6, 1930 in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Leon and Gertrude Jones. He graduated from Old Town School in 1948 and was very involved in the community in the Lions Club, Old Town Civic Club and Masonic Lodge 751. He was a local insurance agent and tax accountant for many years and treasurer at Old Town Baptist Church. He currently attended Becks Baptist Church. Wiley was preceded in death by his wife, Reba Swink Jones, and brother Roy Jones. He is survived by son Wiley Richard Jones Jr.; daughter Karen Lee Jones Lawson (J.R.); grandchildren Matthew Jones (Amanda), Buddy Lawson (Esther) and Gretchen King; great-grandchildren Steven Lail, Landen Bruton, Owen Jones, and Kaitlyn Reece; sisters Dicie Windsor and Doris Talbert; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19 at Becks Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trellis Hospice, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately